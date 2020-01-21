Left Menu
NFL-Montana guarantees Super Bowl victory for his former team; a safe bet

Joe Montana was a precision passer in his NFL career, and now the Hall of Fame quarterback is showcasing his accuracy in a playful way as he guaranteed his team will win the Super Bowl showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Having played for both the 49ers and Chiefs during a career in which he established himself as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, NFL fans on Twitter and sports talk radio shows have already dubbed the 54th Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami as the Joe Montana Bowl.

Montana, who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers and later played for the Chiefs, took to Twitter on Monday to offer his prediction for the National Football League championship. "You heard from me first," Montana posted on his @JoeMontana Twitter account along with a photograph of framed 49ers and Chiefs jerseys. "I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!"

