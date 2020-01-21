Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL to test alternative to onside kicks at Pro Bowl

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:33 IST
NFL to test alternative to onside kicks at Pro Bowl

The NFL will test an alternative to the onside kick during the Pro Bowl on Sunday. While kickoffs no longer are used in the exhibition game, the teams will have two options at their disposal after scoring on the previous drive.

The first is to have the opponent start its drive at its own 25-yard line. The second option requires the scoring team to gain 15 yards on one play from its own 25-yard line, essentially making it a fourth-and-15 situation. Should the team gain 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. Should it fail, a turnover on downs occurs and the opposition gains possession at the spot of the dead ball. The rule adjustment is the latest attempt to minimize injuries on kickoffs, which are considered one of the most dangerous plays in football.

Sunday's game also will use a different standard for false start penalties on receivers who are flexed from the line of scrimmage. Should a receiver flinch or move, he can avoid a penalty if he resets for one second prior to the snap and/or keeps one foot on the ground. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando, Fla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Angola pleads for help to claw back assets lost to corruption

Angola is seeking other countries help to recover state funds lost because of corruption, Minister of State for Economic Coordination Manuel Jose Nunes Junior said on Tuesday. Angolan President Joao Lourenco said on taking office in 2017 th...

Sikandar Sultan Raja named Pakistan's new Chief Election Commissioner

The Pakistan government and the Opposition on Tuesday agreed to appoint former bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner, ending several months of deadlock over key appointments to the election commission. The t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty

A U.S. envoy said on Tuesday that Iran would be sending a very, very negative message if it quits the 1970 global nuclear non-proliferation treaty after European countries accused it of violating a separate 2015 deal with world powers.Irani...

PM Modi has natural temper for science: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership the government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Inaugurating I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020