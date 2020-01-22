Left Menu
Sport-Ultra trail runner Jornet beats base jumper in odd contest

Ultra trail runner Kilian Jornet beat base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in an unusual contest -- one ran up and down a mountain while the other climbed up and flew down in a race last year, footage of which was released on Tuesday. The video shows the two-time Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc winner running down the 1,550-metre high Romsdalhorn in Norway, meeting Heimen on his path as the Norwegian struggles on his way up.

Jornet climbed up the north face while Heimen took an easier route up -- the route Jornet took to run down -- before reaching 200 kph on his way down after changing his attire for a wingsuit. "The consequence of a fall is you die," said Spaniard Jornet.

Jornet, 32, crossed the finish line seconds before Heimen, who has more than 2,000 jumps under his belt, opened his parachute.

