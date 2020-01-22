Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Doctor Tik Tok-ed off with injured All Blacks and Ultra trail runner Jornet base jumper in odd contest

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks loose forward Savea

Injured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers from knee surgery. Savea, who injured his knee in the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, had surgery in December and was not expected back until the end of the Super Rugby season at the earliest.

Ultra trail runner Jornet beats base jumper in odd contest

Ultra trail runner Kilian Jornet beat base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in an unusual contest -- one ran up and down a mountain while the other climbed up and flew down in a race last year, footage of which was released on Tuesday. The video shows the two-time Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc winner running down the 1,550-metre high Romsdalhorn in Norway, meeting Heimen on his path as the Norwegian struggles on his way up.

