Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Napoli knock out holders Lazio to fend off crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 04:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Napoli knock out holders Lazio to fend off crisis

Napoli alleviated their crisis when an early solo goal by Lorenzo Insigne gave them a 1-0 win over holders Lazio in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, which also featured a bizarre penalty miss by Ciro Immobile for the losers.

There were also two red cards in the first half-hour and both sides hit the woodwork twice in the second half while Lazio had two goals disallowed as they exited the competition in a remarkable game. Lazio had won their last six matches in all competitions while Napoli had lost four out of six -- including three at home -- since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December, plunging them into a crisis.

"We've been through an embarrassing period but today the lads have played a great match against the very good team who are Lazio," said Gattuso. "I saw a team with great spirit, you need a lot of intensity to play Lazio... We need to stay hungry and not rest on our laurels," he added. "We need to keep playing with this hunger and this venom."

Insigne gave Napoli a much-needed boost when he collected the ball on the left, skipped past his marker and side-footed a low shot past Thomas Strakosha and into the far corner after two minutes. There was more drama as Lazio won a penalty in the 10th minute after Elseid Hysaj bundled over Felipe Caicedo but Immobile, Serie A's leading scorer with 23 goals, slipped as he ran up to take the spot kick and scooped the ball harmlessly wide.

Hysaj, who had been booked over the penalty, lunged into Immobile and was given a second yellow card after only 19 minutes. Yet six minutes later, Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva was booked for a foul, then sent off for protesting the decision. "Lucas got the ball and should not have been booked but he is an experienced player and should not have reacted the way he did," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

It was not Immobile's night as he had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half and smashed a shot against the crossbar in the 85th minute. Lazio's Manuel Lazzari also hit the post with a deflected shot and Francesco Acerbi turned in the rebound but it was ruled out for offside with two minutes left.

Napoli was also unlucky as Arkadiusz Milik headed against the inside of the post in the 70th minute and Mario Rui curled an effort against the upright. "It's disappointing to lose a match we dominated," said Inzaghi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 18-year-old boy commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by school mates, hostel staffers

An 18-year-old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself after he was sexually assaulted allegedly by his school mates and some of the hostel staffers in Chandrapur district. The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, used to stay in Seva...

Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britains Prince Harry, again. Th...

UK citizens' assembly to discuss how to meet 2050 climate target

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From health workers to engineers and teenagers to grandparents, 110 Britons will join a citizens assembly on climate change this weekend to discuss how the country can reduce greenho...

UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus

A Washington state man who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed U.S. case of the newly identified illness that has killed six people in China and sickened some 300 others across As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020