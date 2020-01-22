Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Giants adding ex-Patriots assistant Bielema to staff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 06:11 IST
Reports: Giants adding ex-Patriots assistant Bielema to staff
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Giants are adding another New England Patriots assistant to their coaching staff with Bret Bielema set to join the NFC East team, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. Bielema, who was New England's defensive line coach in 2019, will be on the staff run by recently hired head coach Joe Judge, who was formerly the special teams coordinator of the Patriots.

Bielema, 50, a former head coach at Arkansas and Wisconsin, is expected to work on the defensive side of the ball with new coordinator Patrick Graham, another former Patriots assistant. Also added to the Giants staff Tuesday was Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach, according to a source at ESPN. Henderson was on Jason Garrett's staff with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons as defensive passing game coordinator in 2016.

A separate report by AL.com Tuesday stated that recently fired Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens would also be joining the Giants staff in an unknown role. Kitchens went 6-10 as Browns coach in 2019, his lone season at the helm in Cleveland. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman also reported that Jody Wright, who was an offensive assistant with Cleveland last season, is also set to join Judge's staff.

Graham, 40, worked with Judge on the New England Patriots coaching staff from 2012-15 before joining the Giants as their defensive line coach in 2016-17. He then served as Green Bay Packers linebackers coach/run game coordinator in 2018. In 2018, Bielema initially was hired by the Patriots as "consultant to the head coach," Bill Belichick.

Bielema was fired after going 4-8 with the Razorbacks in 2017, bringing his record to 29-34 in five years at Arkansas, including 11-29 in the SEC. He spent the previous seven years at Wisconsin, going 68-24 and taking the team to three straight Big Ten titles from 2010-12. Also Tuesday, the Patriots reportedly hired former Alabama graduate assistant Vinnie Sunseri for a support rule on their staff. He was a member of the Crimson Tide as a safety and special teams player, selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Buyout group Melrose considers sale of chunk of Nortek httpson.ft.com3auJbqp - Amundi pays 43...

New figures show building and construction industry workforce growing

Working with industry and committing to rebuild New Zealands infrastructure has produced a record-high number of Kiwis working in the construction industry and learning trades, says Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa.New fi...

Magic return home to face resilient Thunder

Heading into Wednesdays meeting in Orlando, both the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off perhaps their most impressive victories of the season. The Thunder rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Houston, while t...

Jazz seeking rare season sweep of Warriors

The Utah Jazz will go for their first season-series sweep of the Golden State Warriors in 10 years when the clubs meet Wednesday night in San Francisco. The records indicate a fourth consecutive victory might seem like a formality for Utah ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020