HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1246 OSAKA STAVES OFF ZHENG CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka fended off a strong comeback attempt from China's Zheng Saisai, rallying from 4-2 down in the second set to prevail 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round.

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China's Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park.

The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.