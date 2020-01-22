Williams scores twice as Hurricanes cool Jets

Justin Williams produced two goals in just his second game since returning from an abbreviated retirement as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday night. Williams, a former team captain, had goals in the first and third periods. The right winger had provided the winning tally in a shootout in his first game back.

Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who go into the All-Star break layoff after winning back-to-back games to lessen the impact of a recent three-game losing streak. Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece.

Patrik Laine scored in the first period for Winnipeg, cutting his team's deficit to 2-1. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 16 saves while Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Winnipeg has lost three games in a row by a combined score of 16-4. The Jets have two team points across their last six games (1-5-0). It was a rough return to Raleigh, N.C., for Jets coach Paul Maurice, who had two stints as Carolina's coach.

The Hurricanes scored three goals on eight first-period shots. It gave them more than two goals in a game for the first time in six games. Necas opened the scoring just 2:28 into the game, skating free with the puck all the way to the net.

Williams got on the board with a power-play goal after just 5:30 elapsed for his first official goal of the season. The 38-year-old converted the winning marker in the eighth round of Sunday's shootout against the New York Islanders. Teravainen's 10th goal of the season came with 1:38 remaining in the first period. Sebastian Aho's pass from behind the net set up Teravainen.

Carolina held a 14-1 edge in third-period shots with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. Carolina swept the two-game season series, winning 6-3 last month on the road.

The Hurricanes are off until Jan. 31 because of the All-Star break and their bye week.

