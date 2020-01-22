Left Menu
Williams scores twice as Hurricanes cool Jets

  Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 09:06 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Justin Williams produced two goals in just his second game since returning from an abbreviated retirement as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday night. Williams, a former team captain, had goals in the first and third periods. The right winger had provided the winning tally in a shootout in his first game back.

Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who go into the All-Star break layoff after winning back-to-back games to lessen the impact of a recent three-game losing streak. Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece.

Patrik Laine scored in the first period for Winnipeg, cutting his team's deficit to 2-1. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 16 saves while Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Winnipeg has lost three games in a row by a combined score of 16-4. The Jets have two team points across their last six games (1-5-0). It was a rough return to Raleigh, N.C., for Jets coach Paul Maurice, who had two stints as Carolina's coach.

The Hurricanes scored three goals on eight first-period shots. It gave them more than two goals in a game for the first time in six games. Necas opened the scoring just 2:28 into the game, skating free with the puck all the way to the net.

Williams got on the board with a power-play goal after just 5:30 elapsed for his first official goal of the season. The 38-year-old converted the winning marker in the eighth round of Sunday's shootout against the New York Islanders. Teravainen's 10th goal of the season came with 1:38 remaining in the first period. Sebastian Aho's pass from behind the net set up Teravainen.

Carolina held a 14-1 edge in third-period shots with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. Carolina swept the two-game season series, winning 6-3 last month on the road.

The Hurricanes are off until Jan. 31 because of the All-Star break and their bye week.

