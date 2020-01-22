Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 09:30 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1454 WOZNIACKI STAYS ALIVE WITH GRITTY DISPLAY

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 champion who is set to retire after the tournament, fought back from 1-5 down in the first set to beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5. Yastremska, 19, saved five match points after a medical timeout for a left leg injury but she was unable to prevent Wozniacki from closing out the match.

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who will hang up her racket at the end of the year, knocked out 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(6) 7-6(6) in a first-round clash carried over from Tuesday.

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

1421 BARTY MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

Top seed Ash Barty looked in ominous form in her quest for a second Grand Slam title as she powered past unseeded Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4.

1413 FIT-AGAIN SWIATEK WINS OPENER AGAINST BABOS

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek tasted victory in her first match since the U.S. Open after an injury left her unable to walk normally. She beat Timea Babos 6-3 6-2. "So happy to be back... important note: I served 188kmph and it was in," she tweeted.

1305 KVITOVA DOWNS BADOSA

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova fired seven aces and 31 winners in a tight 7-5 7-5 victory over Spain's Paula Badosa in their first career meeting.

1257 CATCHING BARTY IS NOT OSAKA'S IMMEDIATE PRIORITY

Defending champion Naomi Osaka said after her win over Zheng Saisai that she was not giving too much thought to reclaiming the world number one ranking, with top-ranked Ash Barty well in front of the Japanese third seed.

"Ash is like 2,000 points ahead of me and I have to defend this, I'm like yo, I'm going to drop out of the top 10 for real," the 22-year-old said.

1246 OSAKA STAVES OFF ZHENG CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka fended off a strong comeback attempt from China's Zheng Saisai, rallying from 4-2 down in the second set to prevail 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round. 1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play started on schedule on day three, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China's Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a place in the third round on a warm, gusty morning at Melbourne Park. The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus strain in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinas state news agency Xinhua said.The patient...

Panthers make Quenneville a winner in return to Chicago

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick f...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan calls on China to share 'correct' virus information

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share correct information about a new coronavirus and for the World Health Organisation WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons. Author...

Researchers develop possible technique to treat Parkinson disease

A non-invasive technique which could be used later to treat Parkinsons disease has been discovered by the scientists that helps to successfully target a highly specific group of brain cells which play a key role in the development of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020