Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonard outduels Doncic, Clippers top Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 09:54 IST
Leonard outduels Doncic, Clippers top Mavs
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the host Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday night. Leonard scored at least 30 points for the sixth straight contest. Landry Shamet added 18 points and Lou Williams had 16 off the bench for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 points, while former Clipper Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and seven boards. Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after missing 10 games with right knee soreness, finished with 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting and was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers.

However, the Mavericks suffered a blow when forward Dwight Powell went down with an apparent right Achilles injury at 2:53 of the first quarter. Powell, who did not return, collapsed to the court when he started a drive toward the basket near the 3-point line. Clippers forward Paul George missed his sixth consecutive game with a left hamstring strain. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley did not play in the second half due to a sore right groin. Beverley scored nine points by hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in 15 minutes.

Dallas pulled within 108-105 but Hardaway missed a 3-pointer with 16.1 seconds left. Doncic misfired on the first of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left and intentionally missed the second one but Leonard grabbed the rebound and converted a pair of foul shots with six seconds remaining. The Clippers led by as much as 14 in the third quarter before the Mavericks cut the deficit to 67-64 after a 3-pointer by Hardaway with 7:08 left in the quarter. However, a 10-2 surge by Los Angeles pushed the margin to double digits again.

The Clippers led 82-78 heading into the fourth. The Clippers, who staged a 16-0 burst in the second quarter, outscored the Mavericks 27-10 over the final six minutes of the half for a 60-49 advantage at the break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed her desire to make a movie on Chandragupta, the shepherd- turned-emperor who founded the Maurya dynasty, noting that the film industry has not done enough justice to our history. The national award winner ...

Nandhidhaa posts surprise win over Praggnanandhaa

Indias Woman International Master P V Nandhidhaa stunned compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the opening round of the Masters category in the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival here. Nandhidhaa ELO rating 2312 held her own against the talented Praggn...

UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus strain in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinas state news agency Xinhua said.The patient...

Panthers make Quenneville a winner in return to Chicago

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020