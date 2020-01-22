Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo will play against Roma only if he is in right condition, says Sarri

Casting doubts on Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo's availability to play against Roma, manager Maurizio Sarri said they will first have to evaluate the Portuguese international before the match and see if he is in the 'right condition'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Turin
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:28 IST
Ronaldo will play against Roma only if he is in right condition, says Sarri
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. Image Credit: ANI

Casting doubts on Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo's availability to play against Roma, manager Maurizio Sarri said they will first have to evaluate the Portuguese international before the match and see if he is in the 'right condition'. "We'll evaluate Cristiano tomorrow morning. It depends on whether he is in the right condition to play the three games and if he is completely recovered," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Ronaldo has been on a sublime form as he has now scored in the seven consecutive Serie A matches. In Juventus' previous Serie A clash, Ronaldo had scored twice to hand his club a 2-1 win over Parma. Juventus are now scheduled to play against Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on January 23.

Sarri said he is expecting a 'difficult game' against Roma as they are a 'top team'. "I'm expecting a difficult game tomorrow night. Roma score a lot away from home and concede little, they are a top team. It will be important for us to keep our shape and balance, also with different players in attack," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting; yuan fragile

The euro remained at a one-month low on Wednesday amid expectations European Central Bank policymakers would strike a cautious tone when they met later on Thursday. A survey by Germanys ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors mood...

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residential

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residentialareas like BKC, Nariman Point to remain open 24x7....

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27; cabinet nod to

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27 cabinet nod toproposal Aaditya Thackeray....

Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020