Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka after three-set thriller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka after three-set thriller
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff survived a three-set thriller against Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open on Wednesday to book a third-round showdown with defending champion Naomi Osaka for the second Grand Slam in a row. The 15-year-old American has quickly become a crowd favorite in her debut appearance at the tournament and drew on that support to haul herself back into the match after going a set down, rallying for a 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory over the Romanian.

"You really made me believe," Gauff told fans at Melbourne Arena. Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, will next face Japan's Osaka, who defeated her 6-3 6-0 in the third round of last year's U.S. Open.

That encounter ended with Osaka drawing praise for allowing an emotional Gauff to thank her home fans in a post-match interview. "Yeah, it was definitely a good moment I think for both of us, especially me," Gauff told reporters.

"But I think more just for the people watching, the little girls and little boys who can kind of see what sportsmanship is really. "When it's all said and done, we still look at each other with respect and the same."

Gauff expects to be "less nervous" against Osaka this time around as she looks to make the fourth round at a major for the second time after her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year. "We're both familiar with each other's games. She plays really aggressively. This time coming in, I'm going to be more aggressive," she said.

Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus Williams, in the first round, found herself playing catch-up against the composed and experienced Cirstea as she struggled with errors off her forehand. But after taking the first set Cirstea failed to maintain her standards in the second, allowing Gauff to capture an early break and force the match to a decider.

The final set was a gripping, evenly-matched affair as Gauff battled from a break down to get back on serve at 2-3. Backed by cheers of "Let's go, Coco!", Gauff then broke Cirstea before serving out to clinch the match in two hours and seven minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting; yuan fragile

The euro remained at a one-month low on Wednesday amid expectations European Central Bank policymakers would strike a cautious tone when they met later on Thursday. A survey by Germanys ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors mood...

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residential

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residentialareas like BKC, Nariman Point to remain open 24x7....

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27; cabinet nod to

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27 cabinet nod toproposal Aaditya Thackeray....

Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020