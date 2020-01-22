Left Menu
IOA president writes to World Archery to lift suspension of AAI

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association has written to the president of World Archery, asking him to lift the suspension of the Archery Association of India.

IOA president writes to World Archery to lift suspension of AAI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association has written to the president of World Archery, asking him to lift the suspension of the Archery Association of India. In the letter, IOA president has said that the AAI conducted fair elections and hence the suspension should be lifted so that the preparations for the 2020 Olympics can start.

In AAI's elections, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Arjun Munda was elected as the president of the suspended Archery Association of India (AAI). Munda defeated his rival BVP Rao by a margin of 34-18 votes as he had the support of former AAI President Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Munda's entire panel secured a majority share of votes and was elected for a full tenure of four years.

Elected members are as follows: President: Arjun Munda (Jharkhand)

Secretary-General: Pramod Chandurkar (Maharashtra) Senior Vice-President: Capt Abhimanyu Sindhu (Haryana)

Vice-Presidents: Amarinder Singh (Chandigarh), Rupak Debroy (Tripura), KK Jadam (Rajasthan), Rupesh Kar (Bengal), Chetan Kavleka (Goa), Kailash Murarka (Chhattisgarh), Paia Banylla War Nongbri (Meghalaya), D K Vidyarthi (MP) Joint Secretary: Dinesh Bhil (Gujarat), KB Gurung (Sikkim), Ram Niwas Hooda (Haryana), Sumanta Mohanty (Jharkhand), Komjum Ribba (Arunachal), Joris Paulose Ummacheril (Kerala) and Shihan Hussaini (TN).

Treasurer: Rajendar Singh Tomar (Uttaranchal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

