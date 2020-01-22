Tennis-Imperious Federer sweeps past Krajinovic into third round
Third seed Roger Federer hit winners at will in an imperious display as he cantered into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 thumping of Serb Filip Krajinovic on Wednesday. Starting his second-round match at around 2100 local time on Rod Laver Arena, the six-time champion appeared to be in a hurry to finish the contest, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the first two sets and thrice in the third.
Krajinovic took a medical timeout to have his right upper arm attended with Federer leading 2-1 in the third set but it made no difference to the momentum for the 20-times Grand Slam champion, who hit his 42nd winner to end the contest in a little over 90 minutes. Next up for Federer, who was broken only once in the match, will be a meeting against local hope John Millman.
