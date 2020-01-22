Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Farah to face Bekele in Big Half race in London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:27 IST
Athletics-Farah to face Bekele in Big Half race in London
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will begin his Tokyo Games preparations by going head-to-head with Kenenisa Bekele at the Big Half race in March, organizers said on Wednesday. Farah, who has won the previous two editions of the half marathon event in London, faces a tough battle to keep his streak intact against Ethiopian Bekele -- the second-fastest marathon runner of all-time.

After competing as a marathon runner for the last two years, Farah has decided to return to the track in a bid to complete an Olympic hat-trick in the 10,000m race in Tokyo. He has not featured on the track since the 2017 world championships but confirmed he will begin his season by continuing on the road at the Big Half on March 1.

"I am really looking forward to coming back to the Big Half and kicking off my 2020 season," said Farah. "Everyone knows how much I enjoy racing in London. It's my home city and it always gives me a buzz to come back and race here."

Bekele, the world record holder for both 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, produced a stunning 2:01:41 run in Berlin last September but missed the marathon world record by two seconds. The 37-year-old believes the Big Half gives him an opportunity to compete against a strong field before he takes on world record holder Eliud Kipchoge at April's London Marathon.

"This will be my first time racing at the Big Half and it will be a good test for me as I prepare for the London Marathon," Bekele added. Farah and Bekele will lead the field that also includes Kenyan Marius Kipserem, who set a new course record to win the Rotterdam Marathon last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee strengthens 2 paise to 71.19 on easing crude prices

The rupee strengthened by 2 paise to settle at 71.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices. Forex traders said strengthening of the American currency and weak domestic equities dragged the local unit, however easin...

RJD to use Lalu Yadav's old audio-video speeches for Delhi poll campaign

The Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD, which is contesting Delhi Assembly election on four seats in alliance with Congress, will use old audio and video speeches of party chief Lalu Yadav in public meetings during the election campaign in the nationa...

Resurgent Neroca to host leaders Mohun Bagan

A win in their previous outing boosting their confidence, Neroca FC will host leaders Mohun Bagan in a tricky I-League match here on Thursday. Despite their initial struggle, there has been a sense of calm in the Orange Brigade with over ha...

Great Wall Motors appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as director for sales, marketing for India ops

Chinas Great Wall Motors on Wednesday named Hardeep Singh Brar as the director for sales and marketing for its Indian subsidiary, the companys second appointment ahead of its foray in the country. The automaker, which is set to debut its Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020