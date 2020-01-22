Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena says she was 'nowhere near' Coco Gauff's level at 15

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:31 IST
Serena says she was 'nowhere near' Coco Gauff's level at 15

Melbourne, Jan 22 (AFP) Serena Williams said that she was "nowhere near" as good as 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she was that age as the American great reached the Australian Open third round Wednesday despite being far from her best. The 38-year-old, one short of Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3.

Williams faces China's 27th seed Wang Qiang next and could meet her fellow American Gauff in the quarter-finals in Melbourne. The former world number one and Gauff -- touted as a possible long-term successor to Williams at the top of women's tennis -- spent some of the off-season together.

Williams, sporting a pair of koalas painted on her nails in light of the devastation of Australia's deadly bushfires, was mightily impressed by what she saw in "fighter" Gauff. "She's just impressive all-round, from her personality to the way she plays," said Williams, the top-earning female athlete in the world.

"I think it's just all super-impressive. "I was nowhere near her level at 15 either on the court or off the court, not even close.

"I know kids are growing up different nowadays, so I'm not sure. But I was nowhere near as smart and eloquent as she is. "It's nice to see."

Gauff turfed Serena's older sister Venus out in the first round in Melbourne, having done the same at Wimbledon last year. Venus turns 40 in June, but Serena said she will be the first to retire out of the two sisters.

"Venus will outplay me, for sure, she loves tennis a lot," said Serena, who is in the twilight of her career but has given no hint that she plans to quit any time soon. "She works hard on it, just gets unlucky sometimes health-wise obviously."

- 'A lot of errors' - =====================

Williams was never in serious trouble against the 70th-ranked Slovenian Zidansek in their second round match at Rod Laver Arena. But the 22-year-old Zidansek put up resistance in the second set with Williams twice failing to break when 40-0 up on her stubborn opponent's serve.

Eighth-seeded Williams described herself as "frustrated" by her failure to bury her opponent and she half-heartedly saluted the crowd at the end. "I was making a lot of errors. Probably the most errors I've made since the start of the year," said Williams, whose last Grand Slam triumph arrived at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams, who has won the Australian Open seven times, thrashed third-round opponent Wang 6-1, 6-0 when they met in the US Open quarter-finals last year. Williams dropped just three games in her opening win over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova on Monday in Melbourne. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Father questions criteria after Manu Bhaker ignored for Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award

Shooting sensation Manu Bhakers father Ramkishan on Wednesday questioned the selection criteria after the shooting ace was not considered for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 17-year-old has won a plethora of medals in t...

Army chief arrives on two-day maiden visit to J&K

Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday arrived here on a maiden two-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation, an army officer said. Gen Naravane, who took charge of Chief of the Army Staff on Jan...

DAVOS-Hong Kong leader Lam says her job to remain to deal with crises

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the city had several crises to manage and that it was her job to remain.Editing by Alexander Smith...

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to re-release in India on Feb 14

Mark your calendars as the makers of the epic Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio starred award-winning hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has announced to release the comedy-drama in India on February 14, also Valentines Day. Film critic and tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020