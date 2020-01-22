Left Menu
Rugby-Saracens want publication of disciplinary report into salary cap breaches

Saracens are keen for the disciplinary panel report that found the Premiership champions guilty of persistent salary cap breaches to be published in full, new club chairman Neil Golding said on Wednesday. Premiership Rugby (PRL) announced last weekend that Saracens will be relegated from the top flight at the end of the season after failing to comply with salary cap regulations for the current season.

The European champions were initially docked 35 points and fined 5.36 million pounds ($7.04 million) by the Premiership in November for breaching the salary cap over the last three seasons, but the full report of an investigation led by Lord Dyson has so far not been released. "I am surprised by the suggestion that Saracens are objecting to the publication of the report," Golding said in a message https://www.saracens.com/a-message-to-our-fans to supporters.

"Since my appointment on 9 January, I have spent considerable time in discussions with PRL and nobody has asked me what my position is on the matter. "To confirm, we are keen for the report to be published in full and I made PRL aware of this earlier today. It will provide much needed context and clarity."

Golding confirmed the club were in discussions with the PRL over a mid-season audit spanning "several seasons". "We carefully considered the option of a full investigatory audit," he added. "However, that inevitably would have involved a long period of more financial and emotional strain and this in turn meant this was not a viable option for us."

Golding accepts Saracens have let their supporters down but said his top priority is to ensure that the club can stand up against "the highest level of scrutiny going forward". "That work has already started -- for example, we are looking to strengthen the board with the appointment of further non-executive directors of some stature and we are looking to recruit a permanent CEO," he added.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

