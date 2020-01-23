Soccer-PSG ease past Reims to reach League Cup final

Paris St Germain was always in control as they sealed a 3-0 victory at Stade de Reims to reach the French League Cup final on Wednesday. Neymar was pivotal as Marquinhos gave PSG the lead and a Ghislain Konan own goal doubled their advantage in the first half, before Reims were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Marshall Munetsi was given a straight red card.

Second-half substitute Tanguy Kouassi added a late third to wrap up a routine victory for the French champions. Thomas Tuchel's team will face Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Lille on penalties on Tuesday, in a Stade de France showdown on April 4.

PSG, record eight times winners in the competition's modern format, were wary of Reims' threat, having lost their last two competitive encounters between the teams. With Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria starting on the bench, the visitors looked sharp nonetheless.

They went ahead after nine minutes when Marquinhos headed in Neymar's corner and doubled their advantage in the 31st as Konan deflected Neymar's free kick into his own net. Marquinhos was replaced in the 71st minute by Kouassi after picking up a possible groin injury.

Kouassi made it 3-0 as he poked the ball home after Ander Herrera's strike had hit the post in the 77th, netting PSG's 4,000th goal in all competitions.

