HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1100 PLAY DELAYED BY RAIN

Morning rain delayed play on the external courts for at least an hour but matches at the roofed showcourts proceeded only slightly behind schedule, with twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza taking on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the early match at Rod Laver Arena. Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was playing former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opener at Margaret Court Arena.

After a hot, gusty day on Wednesday, the weather forecast was for a cooler day of 21 degrees Celsius (70F) but with breezy conditions still to test players at Melbourne Park. READ MORE

Serena dances into third round in Melbourne Imperious Federer thumps Krajinovic

Tennys is back! Sandgren downs Berrettini Djokovic avoids wildcard slip-up

Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka

Barty tames Melbourne wind to advance Sorry, Yonex! Osaka sheepish after racket throw

Tsitsipas through after Kohlschreiber withdraws Nadal not focused on Federer's Slam record

Kyrgios puts it in perspective Australian Open order of play on Thursday

