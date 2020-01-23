Left Menu
Mavericks C Powell out for season with torn Achilles

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Tuesday night's 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. An MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis Wednesday and the team said Powell is currently considering his surgical options.

Powell, 28, collapsed to the floor when his right leg appeared to give out while he was trying to drive to the basket with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter. In his sixth NBA season, Powell is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 26.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 63.8 percent from the field through 40 games, with 37 starts.

ESPN reported the Mavericks have touched base with free agent Joakim Noah, although they have "concerns about his health" and are "considering several other options" for depth at center. Noah, who turns 35 in February, played 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.

Powell was drafted in the second round by Charlotte in 2014. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then to the Boston Celtics before making his NBA debut with the Celtics on Nov. 14, 2014. Boston traded Powell and Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright and two draft picks on Dec. 18, 2014.

Through 371 career games (89 starts), the 6-foot-10 Powell has averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Mavericks in July 2019.

A Toronto native, Powell was expected to help Team Canada attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

