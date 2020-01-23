Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schroder scores 31 as Thunder defeat Magic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Orlando
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 08:37 IST
Schroder scores 31 as Thunder defeat Magic
Image Credit: Flickr

Dennis Schroder tied a season high with 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 road win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The win was Oklahoma City's third straight overall and fourth straight on the road.

Orlando lost for the third time in four games. The second half turned into a shootout between two reserve guards -- Schroder and the Magic's Terrence Ross.

Schroder scored 20 points in the second half. Ross scored 19 of his season-high-tying 26 points in the second half, going 6 of 11 from the field.

The Thunder led by 15 just past the midpoint of the third quarter before the Magic reeled off a 26-11 run. Ross lifted Orlando back into the game with 12 points during a two-minute stretch to end the run.

Ross' 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go in the quarter tied it, erasing the lead Oklahoma City had held since the opening three minutes. But Mike Muscala answered with a 3-pointer to put the Thunder back in front heading into the fourth quarter.

A 10-0 run early in the final period extended Oklahoma City's lead back to double figures. The Magic weren't done yet, though, again charging back.

Orlando cut the deficit to one with just less than five minutes remaining and had two opportunities to take the lead as the Thunder turned the ball over on their next two possessions. But the Magic couldn't take advantage, and Chris Paul finished with a layup on the next possession.

Orlando never had the ball in a one-possession game the rest of the way, with Schroder's pullup jumper with 32 seconds left all but securing the victory. Without Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took on much of the rebounding load for Oklahoma City. He had 12 rebounds to lead the Thunder and added 18 points.

In Gilgeous-Alexander's first 120 career games, he had no double-digit rebound games. In the past 13 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has five double-digit rebound games, including three in a row and four of the past six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Collins pours in 33 as Hawks top Clippers

John Collins scored 33 points, and reserve Brandon Goodwin scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the short-handed Hawks erase a 21-point deficit and defeat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday in Atlant...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to buy more sugar from India to help resolve palm oil spat - sources

Malaysias top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil. MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,00...

UPDATE 9-Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that Americas global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Repu...

Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.The six children...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020