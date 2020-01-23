Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls edge Timberwolves despite Towns' 40-point effort

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 09:19 IST
Bulls edge Timberwolves despite Towns' 40-point effort
Image Credit: Pexels

Zach LaVine scored 25 points -- including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:26 to go -- and Cristiano Felicio notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift the host Chicago Bulls past the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 40 points and Andrew Wiggins followed with 25 for Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves suffered their seventh straight defeat.

Minnesota trailed by 19 points midway through the second quarter but rallied to take a 69-68 lead on a long Wiggins 3-pointer with 6:11 left in the third. Chicago took an 81-79 lead into the fourth, but the Timberwolves stuck around despite shooting just 13 of 24 from the free-throw line.

Towns converted a three-point play with 2:15 to go to give Minnesota a 108-106 lead, but the visitors went cold after that, as Chicago closed the night on an 11-2 run to earn its second win in three games. Lauri Markkanen followed LaVine with 21 points and hit four treys to become the 13th player in league history with 100 made 3-pointers in his first three NBA seasons. Luke Kornet (15 points), Kris Dunn (14) and Coby White (12) also finished in double figures for Chicago.

Shabazz Napier scored 16 points for Minnesota, which was outrebounded 50-43. Referees whistled Dunn for a technical foul for shoving Napier after play had stopped with 2:31 remaining in the second quarter.

Minnesota, which trailed by 14 at that juncture, responded by closing the half on a 12-5 run. Napier figured into another notable sequence down the stretch of the half, hitting all three free throws after LaVine fouled him on a long-range attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining to pull Minnesota within 59-52 at the break. Chicago shot 23 of 47 (48.9 percent) in the first half but struggled from beyond the arc, making just 3 of 14 from 3-point range. Minnesota was 17 of 38 (44.7 percent) in the first 24 minutes, including 8 of 20 from deep.

The Timberwolves had just three turnovers in the second quarter after committing nine in the first. Towns had 22 first-half points on 8-for-10 shooting en route to his eighth 30-point game of the season.

Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak against Minnesota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Australian tanker aircraft feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday to locate an air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the countrys east. H...

Bjorkstrand scores twice as Blue Jackets outlast Jets

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second straight two-goal performance following his return from a 13-game injury absence as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Defenseman Seth Jon...

UPDATE 1-In an Olympic year, Japan faces decision over contaminated Fukushima water

At the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted down after an earthquake and tsunami knocked out its power and cooling nearly nine years ag...

Pacers never trail in win over Suns

T.J. Warren scored 25 points against his former team and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers jumped to an early lead and never trailed in a 112-87 road victory Wednesday over the Phoenix Suns. Doug McDermo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020