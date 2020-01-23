Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo enters final straight in Olympics preparations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 09:51 IST
Olympics-Tokyo enters final straight in Olympics preparations

Tokyo 2020 organizers enter the final stretch of a decade of Olympics planning on Friday, six months before the start of the Games, with most major wobbles in the rearview mirror.

The organizers are dealing with fewer issues than their counterparts did in the build-up to Rio four years ago. But a few challenges still remain before the opening ceremony on July 24 - including the city's notoriously hot summer weather. "Everything is coming together now, and we are extremely excited," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told Reuters via email. "It has been a long journey, with some bumps here and there, but for the most part, everything has gone well. Everything is where we wanted it to be with six months to go – sometimes in an even better place."

Noticeably different from Brazil is the weight of public support behind the Tokyo Games, with almost 4.5 million Olympics tickets having already been sold on the domestic market. By contrast, the Rio Olympics were met with widespread criticism over the use of public funds, as money was poured into venues that have since largely become white elephants.

The centerpiece of Tokyo's new Olympics facilities is likely to be the 68,000-capacity National Stadium that was opened by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December. Construction did not always go smoothly and kicked off about 14 months later than planned, in December 2016, after outcry over the original design.

Other difficulties included the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, resigning last year after allegations of suspected corruption related to bidding for the Games. In 2015 organizers, scrapped the original logo over accusations of plagiarism. In December, the World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russians from competing at major international events for four years as punishment over doctoring laboratory drug test data.

Russia is appealing the decision, leaving it uncertain whether athletes will compete under the Russian flag in Tokyo. MARATHON MOVE

However, the biggest issue for organizers, and one which still has questions hanging over it, is how to deal with Tokyo's sweltering summer heat. Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) with high humidity.

After organizers failed to adequately provide assurances about dealing with the heat, the International Olympic Committee moved the marathon and race walking events 800km (497 miles) north to Sapporo. Although it means that Tokyo will not play host to one of the Olympics' signature events, organizers say it won't affect the Games.

"If Tokyo 2020, the government of Tokyo and the government of Sapporo manage to organize a world-class marathon in less than nine months, it will be a tour de force," Takaya said. "It will show that, no matter what, Japan is a safe pair of hands and an incredibly committed and capable partner." Final preparations still need to be made but Tokyo is in a celebratory mood.

On Friday, the city will mark the six-month milestone with a fireworks display above a giant Olympic rings monument erected in Tokyo Bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook boards 'Pieces of a Woman'

Benny Safdie, one half of filmmaker duo The Safdie Brothers, and Succession star Sarah Snook have joined the cast of the film Pieces of a Woman. To be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, the movie stars Shia LaBeouf and Vaness...

UPDATE 4-Australian tanker aircraft feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday to locate an air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the countrys east. H...

Bjorkstrand scores twice as Blue Jackets outlast Jets

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second straight two-goal performance following his return from a 13-game injury absence as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Defenseman Seth Jon...

UPDATE 1-In an Olympic year, Japan faces decision over contaminated Fukushima water

At the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted down after an earthquake and tsunami knocked out its power and cooling nearly nine years ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020