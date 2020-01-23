Left Menu
Herro sets club record as Heat down Wizards in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 09:57 IST
Rookie guard Tyler Herro scored a team-high 25 points and Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime to lead the host Miami Heat to a 134-129 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Herro set a Heat rookie record with seven 3-pointers, missing only twice.

Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who have the NBA's best home record at 20-1. The Heat already have surpassed their total of home wins from last season, when they went 19-22 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami also has the best overtime record in the league at 8-0.

The Heat bench, led by Herro and Dragic, provided 74 points. Butler, who sat out Miami's previous game due to a sore hip, added 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Wizards, who got a game-high 38 points from Bradley Beal, fell to 0-18 on the road when trailing after three quarters. Beal added nine rebounds and five assists. Washington also got 24 points from reserve Davis Bertans.

Miami led 30-27 after the first quarter. But the Wizards' reserves, who outscored Heat backups 19-4 in the frame, kept the game close and twice trimmed 10-point Miami leads. In the second quarter, the Heat led by as many as 21 points, settling for a 69-50 halftime advantage. Miami (56.1 percent) outshot Washington (40.8 percent) in the first half. Miami also shot 8 for 15 (53.3 percent) on 3-pointers and held Washington to 18.2 percent from deep (4 for 22).

However, Washington started the third quarter on a 19-3 run to cut its deficit to 72-69. That's when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra removed all five of his starters. Herro immediately hit a 3-pointer for Miami. But Washington kept coming, taking its first lead of the game, 76-75, on Beal's dunk with 5:14 left in the third.

Miami finished the third with a 90-83 lead and led by 10 points with 6:01 left in the fourth. But Washington closed the fourth on a 19-9 run to force overtime.

