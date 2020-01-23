Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Pliskova cruises into Australian Open third round

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 10:18 IST
Tennis-Pliskova cruises into Australian Open third round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova breezed through to the third round of the Australian Open, dispatching Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 on Thursday. Siegemund, who had won their only previous meeting in 2017, at times challenged Pliskova with her variety and skills at the net but ultimately could not match the Czech's power from the baseline.

Pliskova was down 1-3 in the first set but never looked in danger of losing, immediately breaking the 72nd-ranked Siegemund in the next game to get back on serve. The Czech clinched the victory in an hour and 26 minutes and will next face either Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or American Taylor Townsend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook boards 'Pieces of a Woman'

Benny Safdie, one half of filmmaker duo The Safdie Brothers, and Succession star Sarah Snook have joined the cast of the film Pieces of a Woman. To be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, the movie stars Shia LaBeouf and Vaness...

UPDATE 4-Australian tanker aircraft feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday to locate an air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the countrys east. H...

Bjorkstrand scores twice as Blue Jackets outlast Jets

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second straight two-goal performance following his return from a 13-game injury absence as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Defenseman Seth Jon...

UPDATE 1-In an Olympic year, Japan faces decision over contaminated Fukushima water

At the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted down after an earthquake and tsunami knocked out its power and cooling nearly nine years ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020