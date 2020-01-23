Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers never trail in win over Suns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 10:31 IST
Pacers never trail in win over Suns

T.J. Warren scored 25 points against his former team and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers jumped to an early lead and never trailed in a 112-87 road victory Wednesday over the Phoenix Suns. Doug McDermott had 12 points and Justin Holiday 11 as the Pacers won for the sixth time in their past seven games while recovering from a defeat at Utah on Monday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points and Devin Booker 16 as the Suns lost their second game in a row. Without Cameron Johnson (quad) and Aron Baynes (hip), the Suns were playing with a short bench. They also were without Frank Kaminsky. The Suns stayed close in the second half, falling behind by double digits twice while pulling to 54-48 at halftime. Phoenix shot 40.9 percent from the field in the first half while the Pacers shot 48.9 percent.

Phoenix was 0 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and was 0 of 11 from long distance before Elie Okobo hit from beyond the arc with 23.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Okobo finished with 11 points. Indiana started to pull away in the third quarter, leading by as many as 25 points before taking an 83-65 advantage into the final period.

The Suns' Deandre Ayton scored 10 points in 30 minutes while playing through foul trouble. Warren, in his first season with the Pacers, went 11 of 18 from the field against the team he played with in his first five NBA seasons. He was moved to the Pacers in a three-team trade in June that included Miami.

Indiana, which improved to 11-5 against Western Conference teams, also had a 45-33 advantage in bench points. T.J. McConnell had 10 points and 11 assists off the bench for the Pacers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night. Williamson, the first overall...

Handling pressure will be key in upcoming T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

The Indian womens cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, something that the side couldnt do in the last two global showpieces. She was spea...

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on Chinas poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.Chinas markets, where wild and ...

Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for Fenofibrate tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for fenofibrate tablets, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Alembic...has received final appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020