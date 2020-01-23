Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizards bring road skid into game vs. slumping Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:12 IST
Wizards bring road skid into game vs. slumping Cavs

Larry Nance Jr. wasn't putting much stock into the latest setback for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost five in a row and 10 of their past 12 games. Nance and the Cavaliers aim to rebound from a listless second-half performance when the Washington Wizards visit Cleveland on Thursday.

The Cavaliers were outscored 30-14 in the third quarter on Monday and limped to a 106-86 setback to the New York Knicks, who had lost eight of their previous nine. Despite the 20-point pasting by a club that is on par with the Cavaliers, Nance wasn't going to get too down on his team as it endures its growing pains.

"We feel like this is an outlier," the 27-year-old forward told Cleveland.com. "I'm not looking at our young talent, going like, 'Man, you guys shouldn't have let this happen.' This was a team thing, and if you live on a game-by-game basis here, you'll drive yourself crazy. So we're not trippin' over this game. Everybody has bad days, teams have bad days, and today was one of our bad days." Tristan Thompson, who had a career-high 22 rebounds on Monday, shared Nance's mindset.

"I think people know what kind of team we can be, especially in the first half (with) how hard we played," the 28-year-old center said. "We've just got to string it together for 48 minutes, but I think we will have more energy and effort on Thursday against the Wizards. So no one has to be too worried." Cleveland should worry about scoring just 36 points in a demoralizing second half on Monday, shooting 34 percent for the game (32 of 94) and mustering just 15 assists. The young backcourt particularly struggled as rookie Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined to make 10 of 40 shots while veteran Kevin Love went 4 of 14 from the floor.

The Cavaliers fared significantly better in their first encounter with the Wizards, a 113-100 win at Washington on Nov. 8. Thompson collected 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Love added 16 and 12, respectively, to highlight seven Cleveland players scoring in double digits.

The Wizards face the Cavaliers having lost five in a row on the road, including the opener of their current four-game trek, a 134-129 overtime setback against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Bradley Beal, who averages a team-best 27.2 points, erupted for 38 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the floor. He added nine rebounds and five assists.

Still, Beal felt as though he should have had more than four foul shots on the night. "It's kind of sad the way we get disrespected, especially myself getting disrespected like I do, because I attack the basket," Beal said. "We can look at our last three drives, and I got fouled on all three of them. It is what it is."

Beal had 20 points and nine assists in the Wizards' first encounter with Cleveland. Washington's Davis Bertans had 24 points on Wednesday, a much different effort than the 2-for-10 performance -- including 1-for-8 from 3-point range -- he turned in during the previous meeting with the Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland mints world's smallest gold coin

Berlin, Jan 23 AP No joke Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small youd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you. State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimeter 0.12-inches gold coin i...

Germany bans neo-Nazi organization Combat 18 Deutschland

Berlin, Jan 23 AP Germanys top security official has announced a ban on the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 Deutschland. A spokesman for Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said police were conducting raids early Thursday in six German states.The spo...

UPDATE 9-Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. The victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding t...

After delays, Motorola's iconic foldable Razr finally arriving on Feb 6

After delaying its release twice, Motorola is ready to launch the Moto Razr foldable phone in the United States. The Lenovo-owned company delayed the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, Moto Razr 2019, which was supposed to hit st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020