Left Menu
Development News Edition

U-19 WC: Confident India look to carry on momentum against New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bloemfontein
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:11 IST
U-19 WC: Confident India look to carry on momentum against New Zealand

Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday. India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were unlucky to share a point with Japan after their match was washed out in Potchefstroom last week. However, they managed to clinch a late winner against Sri Lanka and book a place in the last eight. New Zealand, who had finished eighth on home soil in 2018, will be looking to follow a similar trajectory as their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the men's World Cup last year, in this edition of the U-19 showpiece.

Having won the warm up matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the quadrangular series, the Indian team would not want to lose the rhythm at any cost. In their previous outing, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/5) took four wickets while pacers Kartik Tyagi (3/10) and Akash Singh (2/11) shared five scalps among themselves to help the four-time champions bundle out Japan for 41, the joint second lowest total by a team in the U-19 World Cup and joint third lowest in the U-19 cricket history.

India then completed the formalities with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively. The bowling performance prompted skipper Garg to heap praise on his pace unit.

"Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There's no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes," Garg had said after the match. On the batting front, Jaiswal (59), Garg (56) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) impressed with half centuries against Sri Lanka while Tilak Varma (46) and Siddhesh Veer (44 not out) also provided useful contributions.

However, the Indian team is yet to be tested against a strong opposition. The Teams (from):

India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

New Zealand U-19: Jesse Tashkoff (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ollie White. Match starts at 1.30pm (IST).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt should form special teams to tackle cancer: Scindia

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has suggested that special teams be formed by the Madhya Pradesh health department for the treatment of cancer patients in the state. He was speaking during a visit to the Indian Institute of...

British taxes are a matter for us, not United States, says UK trade minister

Britains tax policy is a matter for the British government, not the United States or the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday when asked about pressure from the U.S. administration over a planned digital tax.Let me be a...

Airport bomb case: Suspect brought to Mangaluru

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, has been brought to the city for further investigation, police said on Thursday. A police team led by Assistant Commission...

India with its dynamic democracy and civil society will find solutions to issues like CAA, Kashmir situation: Brazilian envoy.

India with its dynamic democracy and civil society will find solutions to issues like CAA, Kashmir situation Brazilian envoy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020