Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wimbledon champ Halep stumps up for Australian Open win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:35 IST
Wimbledon champ Halep stumps up for Australian Open win

Melbourne, Jan 23 (AFP) Simona Halep said she dreaded to think how much money she owed her coach after victory over British qualifier Harriet Dart in the Australian Open second round on Thursday. The fourth seed pledged earlier this month to donate $200 to Australia's bushfire relief fund each time she gives her Australian coach Darren Cahill a hard time during matches.

Halep cruised the first set 6-2 against Dart, but the second set was not so easy, the Romanian kept at bay by the determined 164th-ranked Briton. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep slapped her thigh twice after failing to put Dart away on third match point at Rod Laver Arena.

The former number one finally sealed victory at the fourth attempt when the 23-year-old Londoner fired long, but not before aiming a few choice words at Cahill. "He's counting this stuff so I am afraid to ask (how much she owes)," the 28-year-old Halep joked, after the 6-2 6-4 win.

Cahill famously told Halep that she was "a disgrace on the court" at the WTA Finals in November after a poor first set. Halep, winner at Wimbledon last year, plays Yulia Putintseva of Ukraine or American 26th seed Danielle Collins in the third round in Melbourne.

Halep conceded that she should have wrapped the match up sooner. "It was a little bit dangerous, I lost focus a bit at the end," she said. "I like to play under pressure, it is more fun and exciting.

"But I prefer to finish the match when I can." After winning a match in Adelaide last week, Halep tweeted that she would be donating USD 2,000 for berating Cahill "'only' 10 times during tonight's match". AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969 Stay tuned with us to know more in details.One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. T...

DAVOS-Greek PM says no EU deal on Libya unless Turkey accord scrapped

The European Union will not agree to a political solution to Libyas factional conflict unless Turkey and Libya abandon a maritime accord they signed in November, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.Libyas international...

No one has liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on pretext of protests: Yogi Adityanath

Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities. Everyone has the right to prot...

Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions

Khartoum, Jan 23 AFP Sudanese vets scrambled to save four surviving captive lions of five that were left sick and malnourished in a Khartoum park during months of political and economic turmoil. The fifth, a lioness, died on Monday of dehyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020