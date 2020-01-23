Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhetri says he's yet to decide when to hang up his boots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:07 IST
Chhetri says he's yet to decide when to hang up his boots

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday made it clear that he is yet to decide when to hang up his boots though he did not have many games left for the country. The 35-year-old Chhetri recently said that he did not have too many games left to play with the national side and that is the reason why he wont set himself any long-term goals going forward.

"I am on the other side of my career. I have already played 112 games for my country and I am not going to play 250 games. That is what I meant that I do not have many games left. I do not know when I am going to stop but I love this game," Chhetri, said. Chhetri, the second highest international goal-scorer among active players after Cristiano Ronadlo, was speaking after the launch of NBA-level smart sports technology namely Sports Performance Enhancing Data Analytics System (SPEDAS) at Global Indian International School here.

"I feel really energetic. So I will keep going as much as possible. But the fact is, I am on other side of my career and not going to play 100 games more for my country. So, whatever it is, 10, 20, 30, 40, 60, I don't know how many, but as many as I can, I will give my best," he said. Chhetri, who currently plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK and said that it was a "great deal".

"A team like Mohun Bagan which is the best club in the country as far as history is concerned. They have done so much for Indian football, huge name with East Bengal. (They) coming in ISL, partnering ATK is a great deal and I wish them all the best apart from the two games they play against us (Bengaluru FC)." He also said that Indian football was going in the right direction but there was a long way to go.

"We have improved a little bit and have to go a long way. I think everyone who is involved with it, corporate houses, players, coaches, government, AIFF, fans, media have to come together and put the best foot forward to take it to a different level. We are going in the right direction, but the goal is far. We have to work really hard," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sealed with a kiss, Nadal eases into third round in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal passed up a good few chances for an earlier finish to his night before muscling his way into the third round of the Australian Open with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis on Thursday. The match la...

U.S.'s Mnuchin: CEOs should still do work with Saudi Arabia despite report

American business executives should still do business with Saudi Arabia, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday after a report on the kingdoms possible involvement in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China Chengdu with Delh...

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against a vile tide of anti-Semitism sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as the main perpetrator.We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020