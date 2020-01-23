Hyderabad FC extends Adil Khan's contract by next 3 years

Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023. "I'm happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons," Adil said.

Coach Albert Rocca welcomed Adil, calling him an asset for the team. "I am very happy that Adil Khan has chosen to commit his future to Hyderabad FC for another 3 seasons," he said.

"I see him as a key player, leader, and an important personality at the club. He will be a good role model for the youngsters and a great asset for us." Adil, 31, is a defensive midfielder who has played for teams such as Sporting Clube de Goa, Mohun Bagan, Delhi Dynamos, Churchill Brothers and Churchill Brothers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.