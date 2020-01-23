Basketball-NBA to play another Paris game in 2021 - Silver
Paris will host another NBA regular season game in 2021 after Friday's Charlotte Hornets versus Milwaukee Bucks clash in the French capital, league commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday. "We will play again in Paris next year, in January," Silver told reporters.
"We are in discussions with several teams, we have many requests because many teams are interested. Even if we have not yet planned this match, it is already arousing interest." The Paris fixture is the first outside of London since the NBA began holding regular-season games in Europe in 2011.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Adam Silver
- NBA
- Paris
- Milwaukee Bucks
- French
- Charlotte Hornets
- London
- Europe
ALSO READ
U.S. wine industry fears 'Armageddon of costs' from tariffs on French imports
Rugby-Parisse to retire at Six Nations when Italy play in Rome
India to be guest of honour at Paris Book Fair
French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges
Cong wins 30 seats in Zila Parishad elections in Nagpur, BJP gets 15 seats