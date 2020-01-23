Sports News Roundup: Williamson scores 22; Nadal eases into third round in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Zverev enjoying blending into the crowd in Melbourne

Being the lone standard-bearer for 'Gen Next' did few favors for Alexander Zverev at the Grand Slams but playing second fiddle to the other young talents at the Australian Open is working wonders for the German talent. The 22-year-old seventh seed cruised into the third round on Thursday with a dominant 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5 win over Belarusian battler Egor Gerasimov, continuing his encouraging start at the year's first Grand Slam.

Red for the sun, Japan unveils athlete uniforms for Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on Thursday unveiled athlete uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies this summer, with red pants and culottes representing the sun and white jackets symbolizing purity. Tokyo is set to hold the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games this year for the first time in more than half a century, with the opening ceremonies set for July 24 and Aug.

25, respectively. Curry brothers' careers started over the kitchen sink

With their father playing in the NBA, the young Stephen and Seth Curry had an all-access pass to watch games and practice -- but only if the trash was out, the dog was walked and all the washing up was done. "I taught my boys the fundamentals of the game and fundamentals of the shot," Dell Curry, who retired in 2002 and left the Charlotte Hornets as the franchise's all-time leader in points scored and three-pointers made, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Don't rush it, 2019 MVP Antetokounmpo tells Williamson

Zion Williamson's highly-anticipated NBA debut caught the eye on Wednesday, but the league's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is advising the teenager not to rush it if he is to reach and stay at the top. Forward Williamson, 19, picked up a knee injury during the pre-season in October and could only make his debut in the New Orleans Pelicans' 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 22 points to which he added seven rebounds and three assists.

Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, two days after the free-agent wide receiver and his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver. Police spokesman Christian Latta said in news release Wednesday that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports there is no bond yet set for Brown.

Sealed with a kiss, Nadal eases into third round in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal passed up a good few chances for an earlier finish to his night before muscling his way into the third round of the Australian Open with a commanding 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis on Thursday. The match lacked nothing in quality power tennis but was almost entirely devoid of drama and the most notable incident came late in the third set when the ball flew off top seed Nadal's racket and hit a ballgirl on the head.

NBA to play another Paris game in 2021: Silver

Paris will host another NBA regular-season game in 2021 after Friday's Charlotte Hornets versus Milwaukee Bucks clash in the French capital, league commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday. "We will play again in Paris next year, in January," Silver told reporters.

Cahill offers Halep donation discount for reaching Melbourne third round

When Simona Halep pledged to donate A$200 ($137) to bushfire relief every time she gave her coach a hard time during her matches in Australia this month, she was ready for the final total to be a hefty sum. However, her Australian coach Darren Cahill joked that Halep had earned a half-price discount on Thursday as she had reached the third round of the Australian Open with a fairly drama-free 6-2 6-4 win over British qualifier Harriet Dart.

Kyrgios stays away from 'dark place' against Simon to advance

Nick Kyrgios said he steered clear of a "very dark place" after suffering a minor meltdown during his 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 win over Gilles Simon in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday. The 23rd seed, Australia's best hope of a men's champion at Melbourne Park, appeared on course for a straightforward victory with a cushion of two sets and a break against the 35-year-old Frenchman.

NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut

New Orleans' Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night. Williamson, the first overall choice in last year's draft, missed the first 44 games of the season while rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery. He struggled for three quarters before scoring 17 consecutive Pelicans points to briefly give them the lead in the fourth quarter before sitting out the final 5 1/2 minutes as Spurs regained control.

