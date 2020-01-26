Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

  26-01-2020
  • Created: 26-01-2020 01:09 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks light up Paris Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the NBA's first regular-season game in Paris.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN Kyrgios prevails in stormy epic to reach fourth round MELBOURNE - Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and blew a two-set lead but still managed to win a five-set thriller to storm into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 10-8 victory over Karen Khachanov in the super tiebreaker on Saturday.

FIGURESKATING-USA Figure skating: Liu defends U.S. title with flawless free skate Alysa Liu successfully defended her women's title at the U.S. Figure Staking Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old delivered a brilliant free skate routine. UPCOMING:

SPORTS CRICKET-T20-NZL-IND/

Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international New Zealand host India in the second match of their Twenty20 series in Auckland.

Jan 26 CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - Fourth Test South Africa and England meet at the Wanderers in the fourth and final test.

26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT FIGURESKATING-USA/

Figure skating-Men's short program set for U.S. championships Top Americans participate in men's short program and dance and pairs free skate at US Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro NC

25 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Dubai Desert Classic Day four of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Jan 26 GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open final round Coverage of final round from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Justin Rose in defending champion. Tiger Woods is also expected to feature.

26 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham. Holders Manchester City welcome Championship promotion hopefuls Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHT-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool. 26 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TRR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United.

26 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-TOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Toulouse Lyon play Toulouse in French Ligue 1

26 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Atalanta Torino host Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of the day's other matches

25 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Cagliari Inter Milan host Cagliari in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches

26 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Lazio AS Roma host Lazio in a Serie A match.

26 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LEG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Leganes Atletico Madrid face Leganes in La Liga.

26 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Round four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

