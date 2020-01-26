Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks light up Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the NBA's first regular-season game in Paris. After the teams battled to a tie at 78 through three quarters, the Bucks pulled away with an 11-2 burst that featured an Antetokounmpo three-point play, three free throws from Kyle Korver after he was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt, and a 3-point jumper from Khris Middleton. Notre Dame signee faces burglary, other charges

A Notre Dame football signee is among three teenagers accused of breaking into a business and stealing nine guns, according to a report on Saturday. Lexington, Ky., television station WKYT said Landen Bartleson, 18, and two 16-year-olds face charges of criminal mischief, burglary and receiving stolen property. Most Pro Bowl players against 17-game season

Several Pro Bowl players polled this week said they are still firmly against the NFL adding a 17th regular-season game to its annual schedule if proposed, according to an ESPN report published Saturday. While in Florida for practices and promotional events before the Pro Bowl is played on Sunday, very few players supported the idea of the league potentially adding another game to the schedule. Players' safety and overall health were the primary concerns. Kyrgios prevails in stormy epic to reach fourth round

Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and blew a two-set lead but still managed to win a five-set thriller to storm into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 10-8 victory over Karen Khachanov in the super tiebreaker on Saturday. The 24-year-old Australian raged at the umpire, raged at himself and raged at his box but ultimately prevailed 6-2 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-7(7) 7-6(8) in the longest match of his career to set up a last-16 date with 19-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal. Chen dominant in winning U.S. short program

World champion Nathan Chen, back in competition after a bout of flu, set the pace in the men's short program as he began his quest for a fourth consecutive U.S. figure skating championships title in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday. The 20-year-old racked up 114.13 points in a performance that put the Yale University sophomore almost 14 points ahead of 2015 U.S. champ Jason Brown (100.99). Clinical Medvedev sets up Wawrinka clash in fourth round

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia put on a clinical performance to beat a suffering Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and ease into the fourth round of the Australian Open. Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, was up by a set and a break when local hope Popyrin took a medical timeout for a problem with his left hip. Okoro, Doughty help No. 16 Auburn hold off Iowa State

Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty took charge in the second half for No. 16 Auburn and the Tigers held on for an 80-76 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup in Auburn, Ala. Okoro scored 14 of his 19 points and Doughty got 10 of his 18 after the intermission to help the Tigers (17-2) stymie the Cyclones (9-10) and post their 14th consecutive home win. Proposed Premier Golf League to feature 48 players and 18 tournaments

The British-based World Golf Group (WGG) has finally publicly unveiled its plan for a new global tour that would comprise 18 yearly tournaments featuring 48 of the game's top players. Nearly two years after Reuters first reported the group's plans, the Premier Golf League (PGL) hopes to launch in January, 2022, it said in a detailed news release on Saturday. China's Wu takes slender lead into final round in Dubai

China's Wu Ashun eagled his opening hole and rode the momentum as he took a one-shot lead after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday. Wu added four birdies and a single bogey on his way to a five-under-par 67 at the Emirates Golf Club as he chases his first European Tour title since winning the 2018 KLM Open in the Netherlands. Texans WR Fuller undergoes sports hernia surgery

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who had been nursing a groin injury late in the season, recently underwent sports hernia surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday. During the regular season, Fuller, 25, missed five games because of hamstring and groin injuries. Though the Texans still finished with a 10-6 record in the regular season, they were 2-3 in games Fuller didn't play.

