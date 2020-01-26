Left Menu
Dodgers brand Astros cheats, don't want 2017 title

Dodgers team president Stan Kasten said he still has questions about the entire matter. Image Credit: Flickr

The Los Angeles Dodgers may consider the Houston Astros frauds and cheaters, but they want nothing to do with hanging a "fake banner" to represent a championship they did not win on the field. After a silence, the past few weeks, Dodgers players and front-office staff sounded off on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal from the 2017 season at the club's annual fan convention on Saturday.

The Dodgers not only lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros, but they also lost the championship series in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox, who also are under investigation for stealing opponents' signs electronically, a violation of baseball rules. "We don't want a trophy," Dodgers veteran Justin Turner told reporters. "We don't want a fake banner hanging in our stadium. We didn't earn that. We didn't catch that final out to win a championship."

The Los Angeles City council voted this week to ask Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 titles to the Dodgers. MLB said it has no plans to vacate either championship. "Frustrating is probably the floor of my emotions," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Added Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez: "They cheated, they got away with it. They got a ring out of it." Dodgers team president Stan Kasten said he still has questions about the entire matter.

"We got the report. We read the report. We accepted the report," Kasten told The Athletic, which detailed the sign-stealing practices of the Astros and Red Sox. "The next day, we went right back to building the best team we could to win a World Series in 2020. "As to anything more than that: let's remember, this investigation isn't over. And I really want to wait until it's over to find out the things we don't know. I'd like to have answers to many questions about what happened, by whom and when. I don't have those yet."

MLB issued a report implicating the Astros in the scandal and suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a season fined the team $5 million and took away draft picks. Hinch and Luhnow subsequently were fired. The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora parted ways. Carlos Beltran, hired in the offseason as the manager of the New York Mets, was removed from his position after the report showed his involvement in the sign-stealing scheme while he played with the Astros.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

