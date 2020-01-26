Hertl scores game-winner as Pacific edges Atlantic

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl scored the game-winning goal as Team Pacific defeated Team Atlantic 5-4 to win the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night in St. Louis. Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson scored twice in the victory and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist.

David Pastrnak and Jonathan Huberdeau had each a goal and an assist for Atlantic. Pastrnak was named the game's MVP with four goals and two assists over his two games. The event featured four divisional teams playing 3-on-3 games with two 10-minute periods.

The title game was more tightly contested than the wide-open semifinal games. Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped seven of eight shots as the Atlantic built a 3-1 first-period lead. Pacific battled back in the second period to tie the game 3-3 and later take the lead 5-4 on Hertl's goal with 2:36 left.

In the semifinals, the Atlantic defeated Team Metropolitan 9-5, and the Pacific beat Team Central 10-5. In the first semifinal, the Metropolitan forged a 5-4 second-period lead, then the Atlantic scored five unanswered goals -- the last two into an empty net -- to advance to the final.

Pastrnak and Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair each scored a hat trick and added an assist for the winners. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists, and Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped six of seven shots in the second period. The Metropolitan was led by New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier (two goals, one assist), Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (one goal, three assists) and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny (three assists).

In the second semifinal, the Pacific broke a 4-4 tie with a dominant second period -- outscoring the Central 6-1 to advance to the final. Hertl scored four goals, including the final three of the second period, to lead the attack. Draisatl (three goals, one assist), Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (two goals, two assists) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (goal, three assists) also starred offensively.

Flames goaltender David Rittich stopped nine of 10 shots in the second period to seal the victory and send Pacific to the final. Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane scored twice for the Central, and forwards Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) and Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) each had a goal and an assist.

