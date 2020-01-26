Left Menu
Sarri hints at retirement after Juventus role

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri hinted that he might retire from football after his Juventus role.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri hinted that he might retire from football after his Juventus role. "After this experience I could even quit: it depends on what energy I have left and if I think I can do well again. These aren't things I'm thinking about at this moment," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying when asked whether he could see himself ever returning to Napoli.

The 61-year-old is in his 30th year as a coach and previously managed clubs like Napoli and Chelsea. Sarri has signed a three-year contract with Juventus in June 2019 and said he will only continue if he will 'be the same Sarri'. "Pressure is a false myth: external pressure must not influence you, but if your motivation is lost then it is better to stop. I don't know if at the end of my contract with Juventus I will be the same Sarri: if yes, I will continue. Otherwise, no," he said.

Juventus are scheduled to take on Napoli in Serie A on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

