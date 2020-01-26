Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday
Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
16-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania) Not before 0100 GMT
10-Gael Monfils (France) v 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 9-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)
Not before 0800 GMT 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Not before 0400 GMT
4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 15-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Not before 0600 GMT
17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) MELBOURNE ARENA
Not before 0130 GMT 28-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v Iga Swiatek (Poland)
Not before 0730 GMT 17-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
