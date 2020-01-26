Left Menu
Real Kashmir beat Indian Arrows 2-0

A goal on either side of the break powered Real Kashmir to a 2-0 win over Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Sunday. Man of the Match Mason Robertson (18th minute) and Gnohere Krizo (57th) scored the goals for the winning team.

It was RKFC's first win in four matches, helping them to the seventh spot with nine points from seven games. The Arrows, after their third straight defeat, remained at the bottom with four points from eight matches.

RKFC vice-president Samarth Chatto said, "It's a win after facing a couple of reverses. I am sure it will bolster the morale of the team. The morale was high already but today's win will further enhance it. "As I have maintained that we learn from our mistakes and improve our game. Improvement is a constant endeavor at RKFC."

Mason, son of coach Dave, put RKFC ahead in the 18th minute. Mason jumped highest among all the players vying for the ball at the centre of the box and met Brian Mascarenhas' swinging delivery with an accurate header that went into the top right corner.

To increase their strength in midfield, Arrows coach S Venkatesh replaced striker Manvir Singh with midfielder Telem Suranjit Singh in the 43rd minute. RKFC led by that solitary goal at the break at the Tilak Maidan.

After the break Arrows applied pressure on RKFC, drawing acrobatic saves from goalkeeper P Lachenpa. Real Kashmir soon doubled their lead when Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 58th minute. Bikash Yumnam handled a goal-bound ball and also received a yellow card for his action.

The second goal was too much for the All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, which ended any hopes of them orchestrating a turnaround.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

