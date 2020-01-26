Mansi Singh wins second successive All India Junior Ranking tournament

Haryana girl Mansi Singh continued her dream run, beating M Meghana Reddy in straight games to bag her second successive All India Junior Ranking badminton tournament on Sunday. Mansi, who has won the junior ranking event in Chandigarh last week, had dropped just one game enroute to the final and displayed the same form as she won 21-10, 21-14 in just 25 minutes to clinch the girls singles title at the Karnataka Badminton Association courts.

Sixth seed Harsh Arora clinched the boys singles crown after second seed and last week's winner Ravi conceded the match. Arora was leading 13-4 in the opening game when Ravi opted to concede. The Chandigarh and Bengaluru junior ranking tournaments were earmarked as selection events for picking the Indian squad for the Dutch and German Junior Open to be held next month.

In the paired events, Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra were lining up for a double crown after reaching the summit clash in two events. The day, however, did not start on the right note for the top seeds who began as favourites against third seeds Sankarprasad Udaykumar and Teresa Jolly.

The top seeds did not find their rhythm and went down 21-14, 22-20. However, Joy put behind the disappointment and ended the day on a high as he teamed up with Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu to defeat second seeds Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra V and Aravind V Suresh 21-19, 21-18 in the boys doubles final.

Mishra also made amends in the girls doubles category as she partnered Shailja Shukla to upset fourth seeds Abhilasha A and Srivedya Gurazada 21-15, 21-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.