Kiran Jadhav wins men's air rifle T1 trial

Kiran Ankush Jadhav of the Indian Navy won the men's 10m air rifle T1 trial even as Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched both the junior and youth trials here on Sunday.

Kiran's final round score of 253.4 was way higher than the current world record of 252.8 held by China's Haonan Yu, set at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Rudrankksh came in second in the men's final as well with a score of 252.0 while Nitish Kumar of Haryana came in third with 229.9.

