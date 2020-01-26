Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a round to spare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wijkaanzee
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:40 IST
Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a round to spare

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw with Vladislav Kovalev of Belarus to share the sixth spot after the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters here. Fabiano Caruana of United States made sure of his maiden title after beating Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.

For Anand, it was the last white game that did not come good. The Ruy Lopez as white met with the Bird's variation – an opening that is hardly seen at top level chess. The surprise element worked for Kovalev as Anand did not get much out of the opening. The game was drawn in a mere 20 moves. Caruana came up with another inspired performance to beat Duda. The sixth victory and third on the trot meant that the Italian-turned-American ensured himself of his first title in Tata Steel Masters.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway played out a draw with Vladislav Artemiev of Russia to remain on second spot on 7.5 points, 1.5 points less than Caruana's impressive nine points from 12 games. The Iranian prodigy Alireza Firouzja, who is likely to play for another country soon , finally put an end to his losing streak of three games and drew with Nikita Vituigov of Russia.

Wesley So of United States drew with Jorden Van Foreest of Holland to remain in third spot. In the challengers' section, Indian aspirations ended as Surya Shekhar Ganguly suffered a defeat at the hands of erstwhile sole leader Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine.

David Anton Guijarro of Spain suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Max Warmerdam of Holland but still retained his sole lead by a half point over nearest rivals Erwin L'Ami of Holland and Eljanov. Results round 12 Masters: Daniil Dubov (Rus, 6) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 4); Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 6.5) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 7); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 7.5) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 9) beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 6); V Anand (Ind, 6) drew with Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 4); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 4.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fid, 6).

Challengers: Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 6) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7.5); Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 2.5) lost to Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 6); David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 8) lost to Max Warmerdam (Ned, 3.5); Jan Smeets (Ned, 6) drew with Anton Smirnov (Aus, 4.5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 6.5) lost to Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 7.5); Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 7.5) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe, 6); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6) drew with Nihal Sarin (Ind, 6). PTI Cor ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

American basketball legend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Washington Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation. Bryant, 41, was among at least four people travellin...

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. state AGs, Justice Dept officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe- source

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Incs Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The probes revolve around mon...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020