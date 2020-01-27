Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

  Milan
  27-01-2020
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:53 IST
Talking points from the Serie A weekend: MARTINEZ APOLOGIES FOR RED CARD

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has apologised for the loss of temper which earned him a red card in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari. The Argentine was booked in stoppage time, remonstrated furiously with the referee and was sent off. He continued to protest and had to be ushered away by team mates. If banned for two matches or more -- which is considered likely given his behaviour -- he will miss the derby with AC Milan.

"I am sad about what happened, I must look ahead and continue learning," he said on Instagram. "Sorry to everyone @inter." JUVE MISSING CHIELLINI, SAYS SARRI

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri admitted after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Napoli that the Serie A leaders are feeling the absence of veteran central defender Giorgio Chiellini who has been out since the first day of the season with a knee injury. "Chiellini could solve problems for us by the way he interprets the game and raises our level of aggressiveness. Sometimes we seem passive," said Sarri. "We need to improve in these areas and Chiellini can certainly help us.

MAZZARRI'S JOB SAFE FOR NOW Torino president Urbano Cairo has said that coach Walter Mazzarri's job is safe despite Saturday's humiliating 7-0 home defeat by Atalanta -- a new low in an already disappointing season.

"Mazzarri is confirmed, there is no news, and there is no ultimatum against him," said Cairo after Torino's biggest-ever home defeat in Serie A. Team captain Andrea Belotti described it as "the worst defeat of my career."

"It was an indecent performance, we hit rock bottom," he said. "It was humiliating and it has affected me deeply on a personal level."

