Report: Castellanos, Reds agree to 4-year, $64M deal

The Cincinnati Reds agreed to terms with outfielder Nicholas Castellanos on a four-year, $64 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Monday. The deal also has an opt-out clause after the first season, per reports.

The Reds have yet to announce the proposed deal. Cincinnati has been quite busy this offseason in its bid to improve its offense, which ranked 12th in the National League last season in runs scored. The Reds signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract and outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million pact.

Castellanos, who will turn 28 on March 4, led the majors with 58 doubles in 2019. He batted .289 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 152 games last season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. Castellanos has batted .277 with 120 homers and 460 RBIs in 888 career games with the Tigers and Cubs. His 229 doubles since 2014 are even with Boston's Mookie Betts for most in the majors during that time.

--Field Level Media

