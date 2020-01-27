Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK jumps to top of table with Balwant last-gasp header

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:52 IST
ATK jumps to top of table with Balwant last-gasp header

A last-gasp goal by super sub Balwant Singh helped two-time champions ATK earn a dramatic 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC and reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League, here on Monday. The contest seemed to be heading towards a goalless draw but Singh, who was brought in place of Edu Garcia after the regulation 90 minutes, stole the victory with a free header from a Javier Hernandez's curling corner in the 90+5th minute.

ATK now have 27 points from 14 matches. The loss extended the winless run for the Highlanders to eight matches as they remained ninth in the 10-team standings with 11 points from 12 outings.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed as a tribute to 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash under foggy conditions in Calabasas, California. After an even and goalless stalemate, the home side started the second-half slowly.

NorthEast United FC had more of the ball possession at the beginning of the second half but were not able to take advantage. ATK FC too grew into confidence in the second half and started creating chances of their own but just like the tourists, the hosts too could not find the back of the net.

In the 58th minute, NEUFC's Croatian centre back Mislav Komorski dished out a tackle to keep a goalless scoreline. It was Michael Soosairaj who was just inches away from giving the lead to the home side after Edu Garcia set it up perfectly on the left.

Soosairaj timed his run to perfection and Subhasish Roy had come out of his line but Komorski had the final say, as he charged ahead to clear it off the goalline. Pritam Kotal missed a real chance to give his side the lead in the 68th minute from a Javier Hernandez freekick.

Jose Leudo tried to clear it away from danger with a header but it went to Agustin Iniguez who headed it to Kotal at the far post. But Kotal could not keep a cool head and blasted the shot wide and over the goal.

The home side had their best chance in the 39th minute when their Fijian captain Roy Krishna looked all set to end his goal drought. The Fijian found himself one-on-one with Subhasish Roy but the NEUFC goalkeeper saved his shot with his feet.

NorthEast United FC on the other hand looked good in parts but barring from a header from Andrew Keogh. ATK next face Jamshedpur in an away clash on February 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020