Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
28-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania) Not before 0130 GMT
Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) Not before 0330 GMT
15-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) Not before 0830 GMT
1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
