Faf du Plessis plays down physical altercation incident with Jos Buttler

After the conclusion of the fourth and final Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis played down the physical altercation incident between him and Jos Buttler on the fourth day of the Test.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis . Image Credit: ANI

After the conclusion of the fourth and final Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis played down the physical altercation incident between him and Jos Buttler on the fourth day of the Test. His words came after the conclusion of the fourth Test. South Africa lost the match at Johannesburg by 191 runs, losing the series 1-3.

"It's part of my character. I am always involved in a little bit of something somewhere in the game. Trying to show that fight as the leader the team, that you don't stand back. It's not like I am looking for it. It just happens. He said something to me and I said something back," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Du Plessis as saying. "I don't think we knew we touched each other. It was just myself and Broady having a go. He (Buttler) was just trying to get between myself and him. There was no malicious thing. He was trying to diffuse the situation. He didn't do anything wrong there. It was just words from Broady," he added.

The incident had happened during the fourth day of the Test when du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen were at the crease for the Proteas. Du Plessis was hit on the pads by a throw from pacer Sam Curran, who was fielding at mid-on. This lead to a verbal exchange of words between du Plessis and England fielders. As the players converged, the Proteas skipper appeared to deliberately walk into Buttler before continuing his verbal altercation with Stuart Broad.

After this incident, the ICC can go on to reprimand the South Africa skipper. As per ICC's Code of Conduct, "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket". Such an incident is considered either a Level 1 or Level 2 offence and carries a maximum penalty of four demerit points, which would also bring an automatic suspension. (ANI)

