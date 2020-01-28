Left Menu
Cavaliers break out of slump with win over Pistons

Cavaliers break out of slump with win over Pistons
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Kevin Love supplied 20 first-half points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a seven-game losing streak by thumping the host Detroit Pistons 115-100 on Monday. Tristan Thompson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Alfonzo McKinnie contributed 15 points off the bench for Cleveland. Larry Nance Jr. added 10 points, and Kevin Porter Jr., who had not played since Jan. 5 due to a knee injury, chipped in nine points.

Cleveland outscored Detroit 65-49 in the second and third quarters. Reggie Jackson topped the Pistons, who have lost three straight, with 16 points. Andre Drummond had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while Svi Mykhailiuk tossed in 13 points and Langston Galloway added 11 for Detroit.

Pistons point guard Derrick Rose, who had scored 20 or more points in each of the past 12 games, sat out due to right knee soreness. Cleveland took advantage of 18 Detroit turnovers, which it turned into 15 points. The Cavs shot 50 percent from the field while Detroit made 45.2 percent of its shots.

Love knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half, lifting the Cavs to a 53-45 halftime lead. Drummond led Detroit with 10 first-half points. Both teams committed 11 turnovers yet they only scored a combined nine fast-break points.

Detroit closed the gap to five points early in the third, but when Porter made a steal and a dunk midway through the quarter, Cleveland's lead was up to 71-60. Thompson went on a personal 5-0 run later in the period to give his team an 80-65 edge. Thompson added another basket before the quarter ended to increase the Cavs' advantage to 19 points. Cleveland carried an 89-72 lead into the fourth, with the aid of a late McKinnie 3-pointer.

Detroit didn't score in the first two minutes of the fourth as the Cavs upped their lead to 20. McKinnie sank a 3-pointer with 9:09 left to make it 97-74. The teams split the four-game season series, with the visitors winning each time.

