Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garoppolo ready for 'whatever it takes to win'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:17 IST
Garoppolo ready for 'whatever it takes to win'
Image Credit: Flickr

This time, he's got the keys to the car. After earning two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady's backup in New England's victories over Seattle and Atlanta following the 2014 and 2016 seasons, respectively, Jimmy Garoppolo aims to win one as a starter Sunday.

In his first full year as a starter, Garoppolo piloted the San Francisco 49ers to 13 regular-season wins and two more in the NFC playoffs. He threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season, playing to a rating of 102.0, and did so with a changing cast from week to week as the offense battled injuries. Yet there is some talk that coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't trust Garoppolo in the way a coach should trust a quarterback. It's borne from the fact that Garoppolo threw only eight passes in the NFC title game and just 19 the week before in a 27-10 drubbing of Minnesota.

Tight end George Kittle wasn't interested in hearing the theory that San Francisco wins around Garoppolo and not because of him. "He's a hell of a quarterback," Kittle said Monday night. "I'm pretty sure he won us four games in the fourth quarter with no left tackle, no right tackle, no fullback and me out for two games. Go and look at his stats."

The numbers back up Kittle's thoughts. When he's had to crank up the right arm, Garoppolo has racked up numbers that should satisfy any fantasy owner. He threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-26 win Nov. 17 over Arizona, then strafed New Orleans for 349 yards and four scores on Dec. 8 in a wild 48-46 victory inside the Superdome. And as one would expect from someone who spent any length of time playing for Bill Belichick, Garoppolo doesn't care how his team wins.

"Whatever it takes to win, whether I pass for zero yards or 400 yards," he said. "That's been what our team in general has been about. That's why we're tough to beat." In the NFC title game, Garoppolo was a 2020 version of Bob Griese. It might be forgotten by some that Griese threw just 18 passes total in the Miami Dolphins' back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. Who needs to throw when you have Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris chewing up five yards a carry?

Garoppolo didn't have to throw against Green Bay on Jan. 19, not with Raheem Mostert galloping for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The stats say if he needs to pass to beat Kansas City on Sunday night in Miami, Garoppolo's fully capable of getting the job done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo bars stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight.

IndiGo bars stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight....

CAIT condemns Gujarat handloom cooperation body's MoU with Flipkart

Domestic traders body CAIT on Tuesday strongly condemned the decision of the Gujarat government for a pact between Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Cooperation Ltd GSHHDC and e-commerce firm Flipkart. The Confederation of...

INSTANT VIEW 5-Reaction to UK allowing Huawei a role in 5G network

Britain will allow high risk vendors like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday.Below is reaction from Huawei and British politicians to the British governments decision htt...

India breeze into U-19 World Cup semifinals, trample Australia by 74 runs

Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win here on Tuesday. Kartiks four wickets came after India recovered throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020